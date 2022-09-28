JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alfred Street Baptist Church’s (ASBC) Mission Division located in Alexandra, Virginia, will donate up to $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) to help defray costs related to the ongoing water crisis.

When the City of Jackson’s water treatment facility experienced low water pressure and a boil water notice was issued, the lack of water pressure on campus prompted the university to delay its student move-in date.

Classes began virtually and staff worked remotely until normal water pressure resumed, making it safe to return to normal operation. The university incurred significant expenses to rent portable showers and restroom facilities during the height of the crisis.

Nearly $400,000 of the ASBC donation will be earmarked specifically to help replenish the JSU Emergency Gap Fund, which is being used to assist students with water crisis-related expenses. To date, more than 3,600 students have requested support. The remaining balance of the donation will assist with the university’s expenses related to renting portable showers and portable restrooms.

“ASBC is pleased to provide support to one of the nation’s largest HBCUs in a crisis that impacts students’ daily existence on campus,” said Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, ASBC pastor. “Effective learning cannot happen without ensuring that of the basic needs of these students are met.”