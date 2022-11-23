JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the State of Emergency has expired surrounding Jackson’s water crisis, the City of Jackson will take on more responsibility towards finding a permanent solution.

While Jackson will be without state assistance for the foreseeable future, they will still be receiving plenty of help as they navigate the ongoing water crisis.

With a temporary agreement set up with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a third-party manager coming in, the city’s responsibility will be to work with those partners.

According to Council President Ashby Foote, these safeguards are crucial to ensure Jackson has a reliable water system.

“We’re going to be responsible for working with the EPA and DOJ, and there’s going to be we’re going to have to go out and get grant money to fund a lot of that,” said Foote. “We’ll have a third-party manager and his operation that will hopefully continue to improve the plants functioning and the systems functioning.”

Details surrounding the extent of the EPA and third party’s involvement are expected to be released soon.