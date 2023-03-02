JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JXN Water will host a series of events on Thursday, March 2 to help Jacksonians apply for a new water debt relief program.

To qualify for the debt relief, residents and business owners must have water or wastewater services in Jackson, have a past-due balance from before December 1, 2022, and believe they

have an inaccurate or have yet to receive a bill.

Jacksonians should bring their water bills to one of the following events on Thursday to receive assistance applying for the program:

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Margaret Walker Alexander Library at 2525 Robinson Road

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Municipal Art Gallery at 839 North State Street

1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – The Nest at Highlites at 501 West County Line Road in Tougaloo

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Northtown Pharmacy at 6220 Old Canton Road

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Sykes Park Community Center at 520 Sykes Road

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity at 406 West Fortification Street

Jacksonians can also apply for the program online, by phone at (601)-374-5787 or by visiting the Water and Sewer Business Administration at 1000 Metrocenter Mall, Suite 103.