JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some City of Jackson workers voiced their concerns after receiving word that they would be fired in the coming weeks.

Workers at the City of Jackson Water Maintenance and Distribution location gathered Friday morning, seeking answers as to what will happen in the next two weeks.

The U.S. Department of Justice appointed Ted Henifin as the head of the Third-Party Management in 2022 to assist the City of Jackson with its water crisis.

Employees said they’ve reached out to the city after they were informed that the new company would be taking over and terminating all of the current employees. Supervisor Jerry Scott said they just want answers.

“I know it’s hard, I guess, for everybody, but they were wrong for what they done to us and for my crew and my my guys. I know all of our families. Just a lot of guys on my crew have a lot of time, like 26, 27 years, and now they get kicked out the door for nothing. You know, and it’s wrong, so you just want them to try to straighten things out the best way they can,” stated Scott.

Current City of Jackson employees are set to meet with the third-party on Monday, April 24.