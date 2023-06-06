JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with JXN Water said the City of Jackson experienced pressure issues in parts of the system Tuesday morning.

They believe the issue is related to an existing line break that has worsened in the area near Fortification Street, as well as Capers Avenue, Bailey Avenue and Maple Street.

Officials believe there is also a new leak, which has yet to be discovered.

JXN Water staff is working to expedite repairs on the known leak as well as identify and isolate the new leak that appears to have developed in the past 12 hours.