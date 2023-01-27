JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson water officials will hold a news conference at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27 to discuss the city’s fiscal plan for the water crisis and a timeline.

Ted Henifin, the interim third-party manager of the city’s water system, will provide an overview of the fiscal plan that will govern water operations.

According to water officials, the plan will outline equitable standards, a timeline, budget and strategic actions aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure and customer experience.

They said the fiscal plan will be available to the public for review and feedback after the conference.