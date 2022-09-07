JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has remained at a steady pressure for more than 24 hours, according to the City of Jackson. Leaders said the plant is currently working at 87 PSI.

Officials also said gains were made in the overhead storage tanks, and the margin that had been depleted on Monday was restored by Wednesday. All storage tanks have stable water levels.

On Tuesday, the membrane plant increased production by more than two million gallons from the previous day. Leaders said the four filters in operation on the conventional side are able to be controlled from the operations room instead of manually by a staff member.

Repairs to high service pumps that deliver pressure and water to the city were made on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday. Restoration of the ammonia water line will happen on Wednesday in order to help improve water quality in the distribution system.

Leaders said two plant operators were issued provisional Class A Water Operator licenses by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday. There are now four Class A Operators at O.B. Curtis.

Investigative sampling will continue on Wednesday to monitor water quality. According to officials, the investigative samples from Tuesday were better than anticipated, but the distribution system is not ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice.

Jackson has been until a boil water notice since July 29, 2022. There will need to be two rounds of clear samples in order to lift the boil water notice.

If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, you can report using an online tool.