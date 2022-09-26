JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said multiple major water leaks occurred during the weekend. They said crews are responding to the leaks throughout the city and will continue to prioritize repairs to protect the storage tanks.

The Suncrest tank on the surface system and the Highway 18 tank o the well system are both currently experiencing issues maintaining storage due to leaks. Leaders said all other tanks are maintaining strong margins.

Overall water production is now at a stable level at the O.B. Curtis plant. Raw water pump #4 and #2 were returned to service before the weekend.

Some areas are under a precautionary boil water advisory. These advisories are due to water main leak repairs. The following addresses are affected:

[1200-2399] North State Street: 39202

[1600-1899] Pine St.

[700-799] Euclid St.

[700-799] Oakwood St.

[700-799] Fairview St.

[700-799] Arlington St.

[700-799] Pinehurst St.

[700-799] Gillespie St.

Popcorn Alley

Park Avenue”

[1300-1399] Peachtree Street: 39202

[500-522] Golden Eagle Drive, Byram: 39272

Canyon Cove

Talon Cove

[5300-5599] Highland Drive: 39206[4300-4599] El Paso Street Paso Cove