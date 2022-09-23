JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Plant has recovered to a steady pressure of 90 PSI after a major water leak caused challenges in the past 24 hours. Leaders said that tank is being repaired and that pressure should be stable throughout the city.

Overall, water production increased on Thursday. Raw water pump #4 was returned to service Thursday afternoon, which added an additional 8 million gallons per day intake ability. According to officials, this helped the plant maintain pressure over night in spite of the significant leak.

A large group of EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) teams are supplementing O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Plant staffs with assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association. The teams onsite at O.B. Curtis are from New York, South Carolina, Michigan and Maryland. The Ohio team will work at J.H. Fewell on Friday.

There is currently one small area boil water advisory affecting approximately 40 customers on Golden Eagle Drive in Byram, as well as Canyon Cove and Talon Cove. These advisories are due to water main leak repairs.