JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water officials are asking Jacksonians to conserve their water as crews work to repair the damaged water system.

Third Party Water Manager Ted Henifin said crews are making progress, but more water is needed before the issue can be resolved. He said the system needs more water than usual due to the losses that occurred during a recent freeze.

He asks that Jackson neighbors conserve water to help repair the water system. If plans go as expected, he said system pressure could be normal by Tuesday morning.

Henifin said sampling on Monday may allow the city to lift the boil water notice in one area of the city on Tuesday. Likewise, sampling done on Tuesday may allow the city to lift the notice on Wednesday for other areas.