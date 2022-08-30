JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is experiencing a water crisis after an issue at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility that was caused by the Pearl River flooding this past weekend.

On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency due to the issue at the water plant. According to the governor, the situation at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was not significantly worse or better on Tuesday.

Reeves said an emergency declaration was sent to the Biden Administration for a federal emergency to be declared due to Jackson’s water crisis. The governor said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) received the request.

The governor has activated the Mississippi National Guard to support state assistance to the City of Jackson and surrounding areas.

State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney issued an emergency declaration due to the water crisis.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will take the lead to distribute drinking water and non-potable water in the city. MEMA Executive Director Stephen C. McCraney said 108 semi trucks with water will arrive in the city in the coming days.

According to McCraney, water distribution sites will be announced at a later date.

The state has created a mobile incident command center, which will help with repairs and improvements at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Reeves said the City of Jackson will be responsible for half of the cost of the emergency repairs that will be made at the facility. The center was up and operating on Tuesday.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba welcomed the state’s help on Tuesday. During the news conference, he reiterated that the city is in a constant state of emergency due to its water system. The mayor said 10 individuals are being trained to be Class-A operators at the water treatment plant.

Lumumba also disputed state leaders’ assertions that raw water from the Barnett Reservoir was being fed into the city’s drinking water system. He said operators at the plant told him that was not the case, and the city is discussing implementing new raw water pumps.

On Tuesday, Jackson’s Public Works director has been reassigned to a new role. Marlin King, Jr., told WJTV 12 News that as of Tuesday, August 30, he is the deputy director of the Public Works Department. He said the new role has to do more with administrative duties.

Organizations and the City of Jackson are working to provide water to residents. Water will be provided the following locations to Jackson neighbors:

South Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Westland Plaza Parking Lot IAJE Community Center, 406 W. Fortification St.

North Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

Grove Park – Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. & Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

Sykes Community Center – Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. & Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

MS Move across from Tougaloo College – Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Non-potable water will also be distributed to neighbors in need. Neighbors are asked to bring a container to store the water. The tankers will be located at the following locations:

Forrest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road

Metrocenter – 3645 Highway 80

Non-potable water is not of drinking quality, but may still be used for other purposes, such as flushing toilets, washing clothes and cleaning.

Many schools in Jackson were either closed or moved to virtual learning on Tuesday due to the water crisis. Jackson Public School District leaders announced all schools would move to virtual learning again on Wednesday.

Jackson has been under a boil water notice since July 29, 2022.