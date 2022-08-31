JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced students will continue virtual learning for the remainder of the week (Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2) due to the Jackson water crisis.
The district will evaluate the water conditions of their buildings on September 4-5 to determine if it is safe to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 6.
Child Nutrition will serve grab and go breakfast and lunch meals from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the following school sites on Thursday, September 1:
- Bates Elementary, 3180 McDowell Road Extension
- Boyd Elementary, 4531 Broadmeadow Drive
- Casey Elementary, 2101 Lake Circle
- Clausell Elementary, 330 Harley Street
- Dawson Elementary, 4215 Sunset Drive
- Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street
- Green Elementary, 610 Forest Avenue
- Isable Elementary, 1716 Isable Street
- Lake Elementary, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue
- Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive
- Obama IB Elementary, 750 North Congress Street
- Shirley Elementary, 330 Judy Drive
- Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl Street
- Brinkley Middle, 3535 Albermarle
- Chastain Middle, 4650 Manhattan Road
- Northwest Middle, 7020 Highway 49
- Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road
- Jim Hill High, 2185 Coach Harris Drive
- Lanier High, 833 West Maple Street
In Athletics, the following football games will continue as scheduled:
- Thursday, September 1, Hazlehurst vs. Wingfield at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Friday, September 2, Port Gibson vs. Jim Hill at North Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Friday, September 2, South Jones vs. Forest Hill at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Portable restrooms will be on-site at these games for restroom breaks.
Due to the lack of water at the facility and the large crowd anticipated, the “Graduation Classic” football game at the MS Veterans Memorial Stadium for Saturday, September 3 was temporarily canceled. The games include Murrah vs. Callaway and Provine vs. Lanier high schools.
The district is working to reschedule the game at another location and anticipate an announcement by Thursday.