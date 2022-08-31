JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced students will continue virtual learning for the remainder of the week (Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2) due to the Jackson water crisis.

The district will evaluate the water conditions of their buildings on September 4-5 to determine if it is safe to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 6.

Child Nutrition will serve grab and go breakfast and lunch meals from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the following school sites on Thursday, September 1:

Bates Elementary, 3180 McDowell Road Extension

Boyd Elementary, 4531 Broadmeadow Drive

Casey Elementary, 2101 Lake Circle

Clausell Elementary, 330 Harley Street

Dawson Elementary, 4215 Sunset Drive

Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street

Green Elementary, 610 Forest Avenue

Isable Elementary, 1716 Isable Street

Lake Elementary, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue

Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

Obama IB Elementary, 750 North Congress Street

Shirley Elementary, 330 Judy Drive

Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl Street

Brinkley Middle, 3535 Albermarle

Chastain Middle, 4650 Manhattan Road

Northwest Middle, 7020 Highway 49

Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road

Jim Hill High, 2185 Coach Harris Drive

Lanier High, 833 West Maple Street

In Athletics, the following football games will continue as scheduled:

Thursday, September 1, Hazlehurst vs. Wingfield at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 2, Port Gibson vs. Jim Hill at North Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 2, South Jones vs. Forest Hill at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Portable restrooms will be on-site at these games for restroom breaks.

Due to the lack of water at the facility and the large crowd anticipated, the “Graduation Classic” football game at the MS Veterans Memorial Stadium for Saturday, September 3 was temporarily canceled. The games include Murrah vs. Callaway and Provine vs. Lanier high schools.

The district is working to reschedule the game at another location and anticipate an announcement by Thursday.