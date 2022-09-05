JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced all students will return to in-person classes on Tuesday, September 6.

They said water pressure at each school has been checked, and nearly all were found to be suitable for students and staff to return.

However, Forest Hill High School is still facing low water pressure. JPS officials said they’re working on a plan that will allow Forest Hill students to report to alternate locations for instruction. They said the school community will be notified of those locations by 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 5.

School district officials also said air conditioning systems rely on water to run effectively. They expect some delays in buildings reaching the coolest temperature possible.

School water pressure will be monitored daily. JPS officials said shifts to daily school schedules will be made when needed. They added that they plan to make every effort to keep schools open for in-person learning.