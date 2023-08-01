JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal court hearing was held on Monday, July 31 to discuss the future of the City of Jackson’s sewage system.

Judge Henry Wingate proposed a stipulate order, giving Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin control over the capital city’s sewage.

Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, said the hearing is a good movement forward for the citizens of Jackson and for the city.

”It’s been ten years we’ve been under the consent decree. It’s been a challenge for the city to oversee that and to make the necessary improvements that would, you know, get us straight with the EPA. So, I think this is a logical step to move forward, nd I appreciate the judge and Ted Henifin’s interest in taking this on,” Foote stated.

The court stated the order would be effective July 31. Following the order, there will be 30 days for public notice and comment, which ends on August 31, 2023.