JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal judge held a status conference hearing on Wednesday in the civil lawsuit against the City of Jackson and its ongoing water struggles.

Community organizers spoke in federal court, voicing their frustrations with JXN Water’s communication and transparency since taking over the capital city’s water system. Many residents shared experiences with JXN Water that included long wait times.

“The community needs to be able to express its concerns, and our concern is that’s not a good process in place. We’re pleased about the Third Party administrator and the money that’s been allocated, but the community needs to be able to make its statements about things and get answers,” said Bishop Ronnie Crudup, Sr., with Working Together Jackson.

Residents asked for more community meetings, transparency on repairs and the possible creation of and advisory board alongside Third Party Manager Ted Henifin.

“It’s always great to hear feedback. I would wish I get it directly as opposed to in courthouse, but you know, I think a lot of those points are very valid. I don’t disagree with the comment that our communications hasn’t been the best, but we are here to fix the water system first. Triage, you know. People seem to forget we’re eight months in, and we’ve done amazing things, and yet we do need to transition to communication and some other things, and that’s all part of the plan,” Henifin stated.

Community members will meet again in federal court at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Anyone who has a water issue to report in Jackson or a question about billing can contact the 24/7 JXN Water customer service number at 601-500-5200.