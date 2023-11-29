JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JXN Water interim Third Party Manger Ted Henifin said the capital city’s water system is further along that it was a year ago.

Henifin said Jackson’s water system will begin seeing the effects from the federal dollars over the next several years. The money will go towards stabilizing the system and retaining water pressure.

“I think the future is very bright. We’re feeling the support of the community. The response to the sewer order and the public comment period was overwhelmingly positive and supportive. A real, real shot in the arm for those of us up here in JXN Water that are working hard to make things happen. Ninety-six percent of the comments were in favor of us taking over the sewer and very supportive of the work we’ve done on the water side,” Henifin stated.

He said they are in a great spot, but they still have a long way to go.

“Things that will be coming soon: the first mile of our small diameter pipe replacement project will start in construction shortly after the first of the year. We’ve got major work going on at the Curtis plant to replace all the chemical feed system that’s there, along with the chlorine system. And that work will start taking place,” Henifin said.

He will be over the water system until September 30, 2027. He added they have not begun the search for the next person who will be in charge of the water system once JXN Water’s job is complete.

“You’ll hear more about that in the coming years, but I think that the goal here would be to maybe have something defined definitely by the end of year three, that we could build a transition plan in year four so that 2018 to 2025, kind of know where we’re going transition at 2026, and then have it fully brought in in 2027 as this winds down, as the interim staffing order winds down,” stated Henifin.