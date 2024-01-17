JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JXN Water crews responded to a water main break in Jackson during the freezing temperatures Wednesday morning. The break happened on Livingston Road.

Officials with JXN Water said as warmer temperatures move into the area, the soil could move and cause a pipe to break in the capital city.

Officials said Wednesday started with normal plant operation and system pressure, despite higher demand. They anticipate more pipe breaks on Wednesday, and they will prioritize isolating those breaks.

According to JXN Water, repairs may be delayed up to 48 hours, depending on the type of break and the way the line sits in the system.

Customers can call 601-500-5200 if they have any questions about their water, report neighborhood leaks or report public pipe breaks.

Jacksonians are encouraged to take steps to protect their pipes:

Let a mix of cold and warm water drip from your faucets. A slow, steady stream the width of a spaghetti noodle of water keeps water moving through the pipes and prevents them from freezing during very cold temperatures.

Wrap up pipes that are close to exterior walls, near windows or in unheated basements with pieces of insulation. Any pipe that is vulnerable or has caused problems in the past should be wrapped up. You can also consult a plumbing professional about the use of heat tape, which when used properly, can help with problematic pipes.

Keep your thermostat above 55 degrees, especially when leaving your home or taking vacation.

Keep cabinet doors open that lead to exposed pipes, such as near sinks and access doors so the household air can flow through and warm them.