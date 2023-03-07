JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Interim Third-Party Administrator Ted Henifin held a town hall meeting at Millsaps College to hear from Jackson residents about his proposed water billing rate plan.

Henifin’s proposed water billing system, which would be based on property values, is drawing criticism. Some residents believe the plan would lead to those with more property, paying other people’s water.

According to Henifin, the city’s water meter system is faulty due to multiple water leaks. He argued that another plan is needed. He also said there needs to be better oversight for the bills that are being mailed out.

“I try to make water affordable for everybody. There’s plenty of examples where people that have more pay more, whether that ends up being the way we bill for water, because that ends up being a more community based, equitable solution. That might be where we end,” said Henifin. “We still need to build the infrastructure.”

Henifin said he hopes to present a proposal to the city by April.