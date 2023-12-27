JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JXN Water gave a late Christmas gift to residents who are struggling to pay their water bills.

On Tuesday, December 26, the agency announced the establishment of the JXN Water Customer Assistance Fund at the Community Foundation for Mississippi. The fund is intended to help those who need assistance paying their water bills in the capital city.

“As we make important repairs to Jackson’s water infrastructure, we’re also focused on rebuilding our community,” JXN Water officials stated on social media.

Interim third-party manager Ted Henifin oversees JXN Water and will do so until September 2027. Henifin has sought reform to JXN Water’s billing system to help generate revenue and give bills residents can afford.

The Community Foundation For Mississippi has organized resources to help the City of Jackson before. Following the Jackson water crisis in August 2022, the foundation organized resources to help Jackson residents get the information and support they needed to help navigate the crisis.

The foundation was established nearly 30 years ago to serve as a public endowment fund to support fine arts, higher education, nonprofits and more across Jackson and the state. Click here for more information.