JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with JXN Water said crews are still working to restore broken systems, repair breaks, fix leaks and improve water service in the capital city.

Repairs to Jackson’s water infrastructure were highlighted by JXN Water in a community update video. The video discussed overhauls to the water line serving northwest, south Jackson and the Georgetown area.

“It’s a very important line to the system that averages about 12 million gallons a day going out through this water line,” said Jordan Hillman, the chief operating officer at JXN Water. “JXN Water’s top priority is delivering safe drinking water to every household and business by ensuring reliable and sustainable infrastructure is in place for future generations.”

Officials said customers can receive answers to frequently asked questions about their account or water service by calling JXN Water Customer Service at 601-500-5200.