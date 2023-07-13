JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with JXN Water said customers are receiving letters about the capital city’s water quality as part of the utility’s mandatory annual filing due in July every year.

The 2022 Water Quality Report is now available at JXNWater.com/WQR.

The report has a data table that details the testing results from January 1 through December 31, 2022, as well as a summary of monthly water analyses.

“From the source water to the tap, JXN Water is committed to providing safe, reliable water you can depend on. JXN Water has worked tirelessly to resolve pressure issues throughout the water system,” said Ted Henifin, JXN Water interim third party manager. “Since February 2023, we have repaired nearly 150 leaks and opened 90 valves (fully or partially closed). We are not done with our work. In the months ahead, JXN Water will improve the distribution system, replacing small-diameter pipes and upgrading treatment processes at the water plants.”

JXN Water has a customer support number, 601-500-5200, which connects customers to staff 24 hours a day.