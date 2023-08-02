JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JXN Water crews will begin to replace pipes on West Fortification Street between Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officials said the work will cause road closures and detours for an estimated two months during construction starting sometime between Friday, August 4 and Monday, August 7.

The following roads will be closed while crews work on the project:

West Fortification Street, between Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

North Prentiss Street, between Capers Street and West Fortification

Longino Street, between Capers Street and Campbell Street

The intersection of West Fortification and Watson Street

According to JXN Water officials, the recommended detour for northbound traffic is to use Bailey Avenue to West Monument Street to West Capitol Street then go to Parkside Place to connect to Bullard Street and vice versa for southbound traffic.

Courtesy: JXN Water

Customers can call 601-500-5200 to ask any questions about the project or how their commute may change during construction.