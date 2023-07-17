JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water system operates under Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regulatory oversight.

Officials with JXN Water said they notify MSDH if exceedances occur related to the water system, and MSDH provides the information to the public.

According to JXN Water, the agency will notify the public this week of violations associated with the Corrosion Control Treatment for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead & Copper Rule.

The water system has received the “Failure to Meet Water Quality Parameters” violation since 2018 and the “Failure to Install Corrosion Control Treatment” since 2020. JXN Water officials said these two violations will continue to occur, and notices issued until MSDH-approved treatment improvements are put in place at the water treatment plants and the associated Water Quality Parameters can reliably be met.

JXN Water contracted Jacobs to operate the J.H. Fewell (JHF) and O.B. Curtis (OBC) water treatment plants and water system tanks, wells and booster stations on February 20, 2023.

According to officials, JXN Water retained operations and maintenance of the water distribution system, the piping and components that carry potable water from the treatment plants to consumers.

“To address long-term water system compliance issues, JXN Water and Jacobs are working to implement improvements that will allow the system to achieve the Mississippi State Department of Health-approved Water Quality Parameters,” said Dr. Russell Ford, Jacobs Global Solutions Director for Drinking Water and Reuse. “Jacobs and JXN Water are committed to bringing the Jackson water system into regulatory compliance under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).”

While improvements are in progress, Jacobs and JXN Water will operate the water treatment system to achieve water quality in line with regulatory parameters.

Anyone with concerns about their water quality can contact JXN Water Customer Service at 601-500-5200.