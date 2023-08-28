JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Khalid Woods has returned to his role as the Public Works director for the City of Jackson.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba made the announcement during a news conference on Monday, August 28.

Woods resigned from the position in late July after being named the Public Works director earlier that month.

The Navy veteran previously worked as the deputy director of Public Works in Florida.

During his introduction to the City Council on July 18, Woods said he was looking forward to improving the quality of life for people in Jackson.