JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations:

Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30

South Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Westland Plaza Parking Lot IAJE Community Center, 406 W. Fortification St.

North Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

Grove Park – Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. & Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

Sykes Community Center – Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. & Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

MS Move across from Tougaloo College – Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Non-potable water will also be distributed to neighbors in need. Neighbors are asked to bring a container to store the water. The tankers will be located at the following locations:

Forrest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road

Metrocenter – 3645 Highway 80

Non-potable water is not of drinking quality, but may still be used for other purposes, such as flushing toilets, washing clothes and cleaning.

The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice.