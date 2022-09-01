JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Lowe’s announced the company, along with Salvation Army volunteers, will host a water distribution event in West Jackson on Thursday, September 1.

The distribution will take place at the Lowe’s location at 2250 Greenway Drive at 1:00 p.m.

Volunteers will distribute water while supplies last. According to the company, they will pass out more than 1,100 cases of bottled water.

Including Thursday’s event, Lowe’s will donate five truckloads of water (5,700 cases) to support the Jackson area. In the coming days, the company will partner with the National Guard and area nonprofits to distribute two additional truckloads of water.