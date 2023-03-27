JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents could see low water pressure due to a major water repair that took place over the weekend.

Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin released the following statement regarding the water repair:

JXN Water will be working this weekend to repair a 48” pipe in Northeast Jackson. The work

will require a pressure reduction in the water system. JXN Water will be monitoring pressure

closely but does not anticipate any customer will be without water during this repair but some

reduced pressures may be noticed between Sunday, March 26th and Tuesday, March 28th. Ted Henifin, Third-Party Manager