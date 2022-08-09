JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced on Tuesday that mechanical issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant have caused some areas in the city to experience low water pressure.

Neighbors are being asked to conserve water as crews make repairs to the plant.

Jackson leaders said crews are working to troubleshoot two of the four 8 million-gallon water pumps at the plant. One of the pumps was pulled offline on Tuesday and sent to the shop for repair. According to officials, a second pump will be pulled on Wednesday.

Crews are also monitoring an issue with the conventional traveling screen, which is malfunctioning. Leaders said the screen will need to be dealt with once the pumps are repaired.

The city is requesting neighbors observe the following water conservation practices until further notice.

Do not water lawns between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Do not wash down sidewalks, driveways, etc.

Refrain from washing cars

Reduce draining and refilling of swimming pools

Only wash full loads of clothes and dishes

Take showers instead of baths

Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced some schools were affected by the low water pressures. Those schools include Lester Elementary, Wilkins Elementary, Peeples Middle, Whitten Middle and Wingfield High.

According to JPS leaders, each school began the year with 20 cases of bottled water onsite thanks to a charitable donation. The district’s Child Nutrition team is also providing additional support to the affected schools.

Jackson leaders also announced bottled water would be distributed to neighbors in need on Tuesday. The event will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station #1, located at 555 South West Street.

There will be a limit of one case per vehicle. The distribute will end once supplies run out.

Jackson has been under a citywide boil water notice that was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29.