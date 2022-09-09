JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the state is phasing out non-potable water distribution. This comes as the water pressure in the City of Jackson continues to improve.

“Residents in Jackson and Byram have seen days of continuous water pressure. We’ve seen a significant decrease in the need for non-potable water at our sites. We feel confident in phasing out some non-potable water distribution,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

Starting Saturday, September 10, Metrocenter Mall will be the only site providing non-potable water, water used for flushing toilets. All four sites will continue distributing drinking bottled water.

The following sites will be open for water pick-up daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until further notice:

State Fairgrounds – 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS

– 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS Metrocenter Mall – 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS (Non-potable)

– 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS (Non-potable) Smith Wills Stadium – 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS

– 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS Davis Road Park – 2300 Davis Road Terry, MS 39170