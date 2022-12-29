JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend.

The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways.

On Wednesday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said water pressure is recovering in some areas of the city. He said his goal is to have the water notice lifted by the weekend.

Neighbors said they’re grateful for the water distributions, but they’re tired of having to go through this. They said they hope all of the water infrastructure will be fixed soon.

Although the lines remain long, neighbors said they’ve been moving faster over the last few days.