JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Anyone with a past due water bill in the City of Jackson is likely eligible to have that debt paid through a new program.

Residents in Jackson have voiced their frustration time and time again about the city’s inconsistent water billing issues, and they could apply to get some relief.

A community meeting was organized by the People’s Relief Campaign Tuesday night to help residents understand the water bill relief fund that is a part of Third-Party Administrator Ted Henifin’s plan to help fix Jackson’s water infrastructure.

Right now, it’s unclear exactly how much money from the federal funds will go towards this program, but relief will be given on a first come, first serve basis. To qualify, you just have to have a past due water bill for any date up to December 1, 2022.

“A lot of people, when something has rolled out and there are options for them to get something here in Jackson. By the time some of them know about it, it’s too late. The funds are gone. It’s not an option. We want to go out to every ward, every community to make sure our Jacksonians not just hear about the debt relief fund, but to also have a voice about what happens to this when we leave. What is your water company going to look like? What do you want to see in your water company?” said Jackson Water Chief Experience Officer Tariq Abdul-Tawwa.

This is a one-time relief fund, so officials are urging everyone with a past due bill to apply.

Applications will open Thursday, March 2, and officials said it will only take 24 hours for the debt relief to be applied to your water bill.