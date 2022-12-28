JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning Wednesday, December 28, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to provide the public with access to non-potable water in order to assist with the current Jackson water situation.
In making preparations to obtain water at the fairgrounds, the public should be aware of the following:
- You must enter the Mississippi State Fairgrounds at Gate 1, located at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
- You must bring your own containers with lids to fill. The Fairgrounds does not supply containers.
- You can begin accessing water today, December 28, at 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Fairgrounds will be open for water container fill-up Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. until further notice.
- The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is located at 1207 Mississippi Street, Jackson, Miss.
At this time, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be providing access to non-potable water only, not drinking or bottled water. Non-potable water is water that is use for flushing and purposes other than drinking.