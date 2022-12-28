JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning Wednesday, December 28, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to provide the public with access to non-potable water in order to assist with the current Jackson water situation.

In making preparations to obtain water at the fairgrounds, the public should be aware of the following:

You must enter the Mississippi State Fairgrounds at Gate 1, located at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.

You must bring your own containers with lids to fill. The Fairgrounds does not supply containers.

You can begin accessing water today, December 28, at 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Fairgrounds will be open for water container fill-up Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. until further notice.

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is located at 1207 Mississippi Street, Jackson, Miss.

(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce)

At this time, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be providing access to non-potable water only, not drinking or bottled water. Non-potable water is water that is use for flushing and purposes other than drinking.