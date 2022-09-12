JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility continues to remain at steady pressure. As of Monday, September 12, the plant was working at 88 PSI.

Officials said overall water production increased on Sunday, September 11 on both the membrane and conventional side of the plant. All tanks are maintaining good margins of overhead storage.

Raw water pump #4 is being pulled back from the pump platform on Monday. It was determined when it was installed Saturday that it requires additional repair. Leaders said this does not affect current plant input. All raw water pumps that were in use remain in use, including the temporary rental pump.

According to officials, sedimentation Basin #2 cleaning was completed and has been placed back in service on the conventional plant. Membrane Train #6 completed cleaning on Sunday, and Membrane Train #1 will be placed in cleaning cycle on Monday.

A large group of Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) teams are now on site supplementing O.B. Curtis staff in addition to the assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association. The teams onsite are from South Carolina, Michigan and Maryland. Additional teams from Ohio will arrive on Monday.

Investigative sampling will continue on Monday to monitor water quality. At this time the distribution system is not ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice.

If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure please, report using this tool https://arcg.is/0LDmjb.

On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced he will hold a community meeting on Tuesday, September 13 to provide updates on the water system and take questions from neighbors.

The meeting will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church.