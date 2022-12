JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said many areas around South and Northwest Jackson experienced low water pressure Saturday night. They said some residents had no water pressure.

According to leaders, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility slowed production on Saturday in order to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in pressure. As the temperature continues to fall, the city has seen more breaks.

Crews are working to repair the leaks and line breaks.