OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss Athletics will hold a water drive this week at the Tad Pad Ticket Office to help address the water crisis in Jackson.

Fans can donate sealed water options including gallon jugs and cases of water.

For those interested in supporting online, donate to the Mississippi Food Network, Inc. fundraising page.



Collection Dates and Times:

Wednesday, September 7 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 8th – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 9th – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.