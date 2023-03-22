JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and Poor People’s Campaign met with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to discuss Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.

The organizations presented a petition signed by nearly 6,000 Jackson residents demanding more transparency when it comes to the city’s water system.

The coalition said they are asking to be included in discussions surrounding issues with water, where funds are allocated to fix the water system and to limit the use of private vendors.

Socrates Garret, with Socrates Garret Enterprises, said, “We demand that we have Black firms that are involved. We demand that we have a liaison community act as people that are involved in full transparency on what’s being done.”

“We are uncertain right now as to the direction that this project is going and as to the direction of where we stand with our transparency and accountability with EPA, with the state, with the city as well,” expressed Danyelle Holmes, national organizer with Repairers of the Breach and the Poor People’s Campaign.

The coalition is also asking the EPA and DOJ to provide water filters to residents and businesses.