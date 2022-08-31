JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson is dealing with a major water crisis, many local organizations are working to provide for all Jackson neighbors, including those who are homeless.

There are at least 2,000 people who are homeless in the metro area.

Danyelle Holmes, a national social justice organizer for Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition, and other local organizations, including the Poor People’s Campaign, have collaborated to get the water out to those individuals.

“This crisis reflects many generations of years of neglect, and this is only possible because many people with power to improve in repair chose not to,” said Holmes. “It reflects a broader crisis where Jackson is the next one down the list seen as the low poor income communities that are once again on the front lines of this crisis.”

Holmes said they have been working to help the city since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic in order for those in need to have the proper resources.

According to Holmes, the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has six water distribution sites and are planted in areas where there are reports of individuals in need.

“We’re just aiming to help the city of Jackson as much as possible,” said Holmes.

The City of Jackson and other organizations, including Stewpot and Shower Power Mississippi, are working diligently to provide for the homeless and those in low-income households during the water crisis.

Drinking water will be provided at the following locations:

South Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Westland Plaza Parking Lot IAJE Community Center, 406 W. Fortification St.

North Jackson – Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

Grove Park – Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. & Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

Sykes Community Center – Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. & Sundays at 1:00 p.m.