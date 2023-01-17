BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Employees at businesses around Byram said they haven’t had water for nearly over a week.

Those businesses include KFT, Raising Cane’s, and MEA Medical Clinic. The businesses lost water after a 20-inch water main break. The break was located on Springridge Road.

Byram Mayor Richard White said they have had trouble with this same pipe in the past. Water crews started working on repairs immediately.

“We’re going to be going through this until we get our own water. We may have more of this when we get our own water. I want to say that Jackson responded fast, and the third-party guy did a good job in getting people down here and getting it fixed. I appreciate that very much. Usually, a repair like this is a three-day deal. It turned into an overnight deal. Plus, they’re going to put asphalt down the day after tomorrow,” said White.

The mayor said Byram leaders are planning for the city to get its own water system in about three years.