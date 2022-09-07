POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) officials announced a water drive is being held to help neighbors affected by Jackson’s water crisis.

The water drive started on September 6.

“We have received help after storms or other natural disasters and want to do what we can to assist our neighbors in Jackson,” said Vice President Poplarville Campus and Student Services, Jeff Long.

Donations can be dropped off at the Receiving Warehouse on the Poplarville campus between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The drive is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, September 13 during a free America’s Got Talent Tailgate Watch Party to cheer on Chapel Hart as they compete in the finals.

All collected water will then be delivered to a designated donation site in Jackson the next day.