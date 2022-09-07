HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, leaders from across the Pine Belt announced a collaborative effort to help Jackson neighbors who are dealing with the water crisis.
Through Friday, September 16, neighbors in the Pine Belt can drop off donations of unopened plastic water bottles at fire stations throughout the are. Officials plan to work with local EMAs to help transport the water to Jackson through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and its distribution points.
There are more than 25 locations throughout Forrest and Lamar counties where neighbors can drop off bottled water.
City of Hattiesburg Fire Stations
- Fire Station #1 – 810 Main Street, Hattiesburg
- Fire Station #3 – 53 Academy Drive, Ste 1, Hattiesburg
- Fire Station #4 – 5033 Hwy 42, Hattiesburg
- Fire Station #5 – 922 E Hardy Street, Hattiesburg
- Fire Station #6 – 3804 Montague Boulevard, Hattiesburg
- Fire Station #7 – 46 Parkway Boulevard, Hattiesburg
- Fire Station #8 – 104 Lamar Boulevard, Hattiesburg
- Fire Station #9 – Hwy 49 North, Hattiesburg
City of Petal
- City Hall – 119 W 8th Avenue, Petal
- John E. Anderson Fire Station #1 – 102 Fairchild Drive, Petal
- Station #2 – 109 West Eighth Avenue, Petal
- Station #3 – 1187 Highway 42, Petal
Forrest County Volunteer Fire Stations
- North Forrest – 2315 Glendale Avenue, Hattiesburg
- Dixie – 19 Dixie Barn Road, Hattiesburg
- Sunrise – 1071 Luther Carter Road, Hattiesburg
- McLaurin – 310 Carter Road, Hattiesburg
- Brooklyn – 48 Old Hwy 49 W to Brooklyn Road, Brooklyn
- Macedonia – 609 Macedonia Road, Petal
- Carnes – 268 John Morris Road, Lumberton
- Rawls Springs – 512 Archie Smith Road, Hattiesburg
Lamar County Volunteer Fire Stations
- Sumrall – 54 Pine Street
- Purvis – 805 Main Street
- Lumberton – 21 N First Street
- Oak Grove – 2536 Old Hwy 24
- Northeast Lamar Station 2 – 5502 West 4th Street
- Northeast Lamar Station 1 – 753 Weathersby Road
- Central Lamar – 1 Keystone Drive