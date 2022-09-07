HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, leaders from across the Pine Belt announced a collaborative effort to help Jackson neighbors who are dealing with the water crisis.

Through Friday, September 16, neighbors in the Pine Belt can drop off donations of unopened plastic water bottles at fire stations throughout the are. Officials plan to work with local EMAs to help transport the water to Jackson through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and its distribution points.

There are more than 25 locations throughout Forrest and Lamar counties where neighbors can drop off bottled water.

City of Hattiesburg Fire Stations

Fire Station #1 – 810 Main Street, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #3 – 53 Academy Drive, Ste 1, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #4 – 5033 Hwy 42, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #5 – 922 E Hardy Street, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #6 – 3804 Montague Boulevard, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #7 – 46 Parkway Boulevard, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #8 – 104 Lamar Boulevard, Hattiesburg

Fire Station #9 – Hwy 49 North, Hattiesburg

City of Petal

City Hall – 119 W 8th Avenue, Petal

John E. Anderson Fire Station #1 – 102 Fairchild Drive, Petal

Station #2 – 109 West Eighth Avenue, Petal

Station #3 – 1187 Highway 42, Petal

Forrest County Volunteer Fire Stations

North Forrest – 2315 Glendale Avenue, Hattiesburg

Dixie – 19 Dixie Barn Road, Hattiesburg

Sunrise – 1071 Luther Carter Road, Hattiesburg

McLaurin – 310 Carter Road, Hattiesburg

Brooklyn – 48 Old Hwy 49 W to Brooklyn Road, Brooklyn

Macedonia – 609 Macedonia Road, Petal

Carnes – 268 John Morris Road, Lumberton

Rawls Springs – 512 Archie Smith Road, Hattiesburg

Lamar County Volunteer Fire Stations

Sumrall – 54 Pine Street

Purvis – 805 Main Street

Lumberton – 21 N First Street

Oak Grove – 2536 Old Hwy 24

Northeast Lamar Station 2 – 5502 West 4th Street

Northeast Lamar Station 1 – 753 Weathersby Road

Central Lamar – 1 Keystone Drive