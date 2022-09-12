JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Poor People’s Campaign of Mississippi will host a virtual event, allowing people of low income and color to discuss their difficulties navigating through Jackson’s water crisis.

“We’re having a national speak out night, nationalizing the voices of those directly impacted within the City of Jackson during the water crisis,” said Danyelle Homes, organizer of the Poor People’s Campaign.

Holmes said Jackson’s unreliable water is a challenge for people of low income, but Jackson’s water problems are far from new. Holmes blamed systemic racism on part of state government as to why Jackson’s water system hasn’t been repaired.

“It’s decades of neglect to predominantly Black communities, decades of neglect to communities that are led by Black, elected officials,” said Holmes.

She believes if Jackson was predominantly white, the governor’s administration would have stepped in sooner. Holmes, along with the Poor People’s Campaign, hopes by allowing community members to speak up this will help make a difference.

“Whether you’re Black, white, brown, Republican, Democrat, it makes no difference what title you have. We’re all impacted by this water crisis,” said Holmes.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Governor Tate Reeve’s office for a comment and is awaiting for a response.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is scheduled to speak at the rally on Monday. The virtual program begins at 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Poor People’s Campaign of Mississippi Facebook page.