JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Portable water boxes will soon be installed in some fire stations in Jackson as part of a clean water initiative.

Jackson residents will experience some relief with water boxes being placed in Jackson Fire Station 1 and 20. With construction of these boxes costing thousands of dollars, the organization 501-C3 was kind enough to donate them.

“It’s about $120,000 to build four water boxes, so the fact that they’re donating this for one year is great. So, I think it’ll be great for the city of Jackson,” said Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Ward 2.

This is the City of Jackson’s second set of water boxes. Another box is located at Sykes Community Center.