JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 85 PSI.

Overnight, city officials said the booster station serving the Magnolia Drive tank lost power, and this caused lower pressure in the area served by that tank. The power as been restored, and the Magnolia Tank has recovered. All tanks are currently at stable levels.

On Tuesday, the membrane plant at O.B. Curtis produced 22.5 million gallons. The conventional plant at O.B. Curtis produced 12.6 million gallons.

Work continues to return raw water pump #4 to service. It has been determined that the pump itself is repaired but the electrical power feed had been damaged previously. The power feed repairs will continue on Wednesday. Raw water pump #4 is expected to return to service as soon as power is restored.

Raw water pump #2 will not be installed until raw water pump #4 has been in service long enough to assess reliability. Repairs will also continue on the high service pumps at the J.H. Fewell Water Plant.

The state-imposed boil water notice was lifted last Thursday after two successful, consecutive rounds of sampling were completed.

There is currently one small area boil water advisory affecting approximately seven customers on N. Honeysuckle Lane. Leaders said the advisory is due to a water main leak repair.