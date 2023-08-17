JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), will host three public meetings on Jackson’s sewer system repairs.

Officials will receive comments on a stipulated order to expedite needed sewer system repairs in the City of Jackson. The terms of the agreement include appointing Ted Henifin as an interim third-party manager to manage, operate and maintain Jackson’s sewer system.

Priority actions required under the order are intended to address spills of raw and undertreated sewage into homes, businesses, streets, yards and waterways.

The order is subject to a public comment period that runs through August 31, 2023. The public meetings will be held in Jackson.

Stakeholders may also comment in writing. Upon conclusion of the comment period, the parties will determine whether or not to proceed with the current version of the order based upon public input.

Public meetings to receive comments are planned as follows and participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.epa.gov/ms/jackson-ms-sewer-system.

Public Meeting #1

August 21, 2023 6 – 8 p.m. CT

Mississippi e-Center, 1230 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39204

Public Meeting #2

August 22, 2023 10 a.m. – noon CT

Bennie G. Thompson Academic Center, Tougaloo Boulevard Jackson, MS 39174

Public Meeting #3

August 22, 2023 6 – 8 p.m. CT

Bennie G. Thompson Academic Center, Tougaloo Boulevard Jackson, MS 39174

How to Submit Public Comments

A copy of the order and instructions for submitting public comments can be found at www.justice.gov/enrd/consent-decrees. All comments must be electronically submitted or postmarked by August 31, 2023.

Please submit comments via email to pubcomment-ees.enrd@usdoj.gov or by mail to Assistant Attorney General, U.S. DOJ – ERND, P.O. Box 7611, Washington, DC 20044-7611.

Comments must be received on or before August 31, 2023.