JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced more improvements at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility on Friday, September 9.

They said the plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 PSI. Pressure is expected to be stable throughout city.

Water production is continuing to improve. On Thursday, the O.B. Curtis membrane plant increased from 14.1 million gallons to 15.4 million gallons. The conventional side remained steady. Officials said this is the type of capacity increase the team has been working toward.

The cleaning of conventional sedimentation basin #3 was completed on Thursday, and it has returned to service on Friday. Conventional sedimentation basin #2 has been taken offline for cleaning and sediment removal on Friday.

The ammonia water feed line was restored on Thursday. Officials said this will significantly improve water quality over the next three days. The repaired raw water pump is expected to arrive on Friday. Work will begin Saturday to put it back in service.

Investigative sampling will continue on Friday to monitor water quality. Officials said the distribution system isn’t ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice. They said they will continue to evaluate when full sampling can begin. This will depend on sustained pressure. They will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to remove the boil water notice.

Neighbors who are experiencing discolored water or no pressure can report it to the city through an online reporting tool.