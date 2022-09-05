JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army partnered with PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation to host a food and water distribution event at McLeod Elementary School in Jackson on Monday.

PepsiCo donated 10,000 meals and thousands of cases of bottled water for individuals who were unable to access the city distribution sties, as well as children impacted by school closures.

Employees with PepsiCo and Brown Bottling Group served with Salvation Army staff and volunteers in the Labor Day event to distribute food, water and hygiene kits.

“These families are resource-limited, have little access to support, and are physically and emotionally drained by the stress of this ongoing crisis,” said Will Trueblood, Divisional Director of Emergency Disaster Services, about the community-wide distribution event. “They need help, they need hope, and The Salvation Army is committed to providing both.”

The PepsiCo Foundation also committed $100,000 to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts.

“PepsiCo has a long history in Mississippi, and we are devastated to see families, including our own, impacted by this disaster. We are proud to support the efforts of the Salvation Army to rapidly mobilize and provide water, food, supplies, and organized volunteer efforts to connect residents to critically needed relief,” said C.D. Glin, Vice President, PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Philanthropy, PepsiCo.

Additionally, PepsiCo will donate $50,000 to the Jackson State University Gap Emergency Fund.

Donations can be made by texting JACKSONWATER to 51555 or by visiting helpsalvationarmy.org.