JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to Jackson neighbors this weekend.

So far, the organization has distributed more than 2,400 cases of water over the span of just two days with the partnership of local businesses.

Officials with the organization said Fastenal, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Community Coffee are among the businesses giving back to their communities. Company employees have worked side-by-side with Salvation Army staff and volunteers in distributing water to hundreds of families.

The Salvation Army will distribute water again on Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:00 a.m. at their Jackson location at 570 E. Beasley Road. Water will be distributed while supplies last.

The Salvation Army will continue to hold water distribution at their Jackson location on Beasley Road on Friday and Saturday.

If you would like to make a donation to the organization, text JACKSONWATER to 51555 or visit helpsalvationarmy.org.