JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with JXN Water said repeat samples were taken from the Jackson water system after the state lab reported E. coli was present in two samples.

This comes after the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued state imposed boil water alerts for Jackson and Flowood on Thursday, January 11 due to E. coli.

According to JXN Water, the six required repeat samples were taken and delivered to the state laboratory on January 11. They said officials at the state laboratory notified JXN Water on Friday, January 12 that all six samples were negative, meaning no E. coli was present.

“Confirmation is an integral part of the process as defined in the EPA Total Coliform Rule to ensure there were no sampling or analysis errors before taking action that can needlessly scare consumers and create significant impact to water related businesses in the service area,” said Ted Henifin, the Interim Third-Party Manager of JXN Water. “I still do not understand why the Mississippi Department of Health issued the city-wide boil water notice before confirming the initial results. The damage to confidence in our water system and economic impact to our area businesses is enormous.”

JXN Water officials said they will continue to conduct the sampling of all 120 sample locations Friday and Saturday to meet the MSDH requirement of obtaining clear samples from all sample locations on two consecutive days.

According to MSDH’s website, the City of Jackson and the City of Flowood both remain under state imposed boil water notices as of Friday, January 12.