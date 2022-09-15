JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses that have been affected by the Jackson water crisis.

Many businesses within Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, have experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River flooding in late August 2022.

“These low interest loans will go a long way to support our Jackson businesses and help them make it through the ongoing water crisis,” said Reeves. “I’m committed to ensuring that we both restore clean water to the city and relieve the burdens of this crisis for Jacksonians.”



Businesses in Hinds County and the following contiguous counties are eligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Claiborne, Copiah, Madison, Rankin, Simpson, Warren, and Yazoo. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.



The application filing deadline is June 14, 2023.



Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.