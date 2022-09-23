JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Businesses that have been affected by the Jackson’s water crisis are now eligible to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The SBA announced on Wednesday, September 21 that the business recovery center will open in the Hinds County Chamber of Commerce to help those individuals that were affected by the recent crisis. The center will be located on 201 South President St.

According to Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Administrator, customer service representatives will be able to answer questions about concerns with the disaster loan program. They will also assist with applications enrollment.

Guzman said she recognizes how challenging these times are, and the SBA is committed to ensuring that they can provide the help small businesses need.

“The dedicated women and men at the SBA share my deep commitment to our mission to help businesses start, grow, and remain resilient,” said Guzman. “The SBA has scaled dramatically to deliver billions of dollars in relief to millions of small businesses.”

The deadline for the application is June 14, 2023. To apply for the disaster loan program, click here.